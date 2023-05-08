Abarth announces UK pricing for new 500e

Abarth has revealed that its new 500e model is available to order with prices starting from £34,195.
Though initially launched in a limited-edition ‘Scorpionissima’ trim level, the electric 500e is now available to order in more ‘regular’ trim levels ahead of deliveries commencing this summer.
All versions get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside rear diffuser inserts and matt grey mirror caps. The Abarth lettering is also finished in a titanium shade alongside a new Scorpion logo which integrates a lightning bolt design to reflect the car’s battery-powered nature.
Inside is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch TFT driving display with Abarth-specific graphics. Plus, all models come with a standard JBL premium sound system and the new ‘Abarth Sound Generator’, which uses exterior-mounted speakers to create an exhaust-like noise.
With a 42kWh battery, the 500e can return up to 164 miles of range, while Abarth states that in many situations the electric model is quicker than its petrol-powered stablemate. Thanks to rapid charging, the 500 can also be taken from 0-80 per cent in 35 minutes.
Alongside the regular hardtop 500e is the soft-top 500e Cabrio, which is priced from £37,195. A higher-spec Turismo version is also available and brings additional equipment such as heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging capability and a rear-view camera with 360-degree sensors. Hard-top versions get a fixed glass roof, too, though cabrio versions remain available.