Mini announces new details about Cooper Electric

Mini has announced new details about its upcoming Cooper – the new name for its iconic ‘3-Door Hatch’.

While it will also be sold with petrol engines, with these models being built at Mini’s factory in Oxford, the highlight will be the new Cooper Electric.

It will replace the current Mini Electric, now the firm’s most popular model and will be available in two guises, helping offer more power and, importantly, range than the current car.

Two electric powertrains will be available on the MinI Cooper. (Mini)

Kicking off the range will be the ‘Cooper E’, which uses a 40.7kWh battery (the current Mini EV’s is 32.6kWh) and allows for a predicted range of around 300km (186 miles). In comparison, the current Mini Electric only has a claimed range of up to 144 miles.

Above this will be a Cooper SE model, which uses a large 54.2kWh battery, which Mini says will give it a ‘predicted range of 400km (249 miles). The firm says this will ‘noticeably extend the radius for excursions within the urban and beyond’. The Cooper SE will also boast a powerful 214bhp electric motor, though Mini is yet to confirm further powertrain details.

While Mini has yet to reveal the new Cooper without camouflage, recent spy shots show the model will lose its trademark plastic-clad arches and retain the small dimensions that make it suitable for towns and cities.

The new Mini Cooper will arrive in 2024. (Mini)