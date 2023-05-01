More than 380 Lamborghini models take to Silverstone to celebrate 60th anniversary

Lamborghini Celebration

More than 380 Lamborghini models took to Silverstone Circuit for a multi-coloured parade lap that set a new record for the brand in the process.

Acting as a celebration of the firm’s 60th anniversary, the unique parade lap included 382 Lamborghinis and set a record for the firm with the most cars on track at once. In attendance was chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who said: “The UK continues as one of our top markets worldwide with a loyal and growing Lamborghini client and fan base.

The parade was a multi-coloured affair

“Our celebrations for our 60th anniversary event at Silverstone, the UK’s most iconic race circuit, are a fitting tribute to both our brand, our owners and the millions of people around the world who are passionately interested in Lamborghini and follow us through events and social media.”

Led by pro drivers from Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport team, the parade included models such as the 400 GT, Miura, Espada and Diablo, with all manner of colours on the circuit.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann snaps a selfie in front of the parade

The event also saw the display of Lamborghini’s new Revuelto supercar. As the Italian firm’s first super sports V12 hybrid car, it uses a V12 engine which is combined with three electric motors to produce 1,000bhp. Lamborghini states that it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.5 seconds and carry onwards to a top speed of 217mph.