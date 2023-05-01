Aston Martin Works widens availability of new parts for classic models

Aston Martin Parts

Owners of classic Aston Martin models can help replace key vehicle components with brand-new parts directly from the manufacturer through a new service.

Aston Martin Works has announced the release of a range of new components for some of its most iconic sports cars like the DB4, DB5 and DB6. Aston Martin also says that parts will be available for ‘certain’ V8 models from the 1960s and 70s.

All manner of parts are being produced

Owners will be able to buy parts such as engine blocks, cylinder heads and gearboxes which have all been built to original manufacturer specifications. To do this, Aston Martin Works has invested in new tooling to help manufacture these parts, ensuring that owners can put their vehicles back to completely original specifications.

Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, explained: “Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components.

ZF has worked to help create new gearboxes

“The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.”