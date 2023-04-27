Biffa partners with EV specialists Lunaz to electrify bin lorry fleet

Biffa and Lunaz Bin Lorry

Biffa has started a new partnership with electric vehicle firm Lunaz to help electrify some of its large bin lorries as the firm looks to lower its emissions.

Both British firms are working together to help ‘upcycle’ some of Biffa’s bin lorries, replacing their diesel engines with electric powertrains. A signed agreement will see Lunaz commit to ‘supporting the transition of Biffa’s existing diesel refuse trucks over the next decade’ with the ‘multi-year’ programme expected to see ‘growing numbers’ of vehicles converted and delivered.

Maxine Mayhew, COO Collection & Specialist Services, said of the partnership: “I am thrilled to announce Biffa and Lunaz’ fleet electrification and upcycling partnership. As the UK’s leading sustainable waste management company we are committed to enabling the circular economy while reducing emissions and carbon expenditure in every aspect of our business.”

Things kick off with an initial order of up to ten 26-tonne Upcycled Electric Vehicle (UEV) refuse trucks which, Lunaz says, saves up to 210 tonnes in embedded carbon. Lunaz says that its Silverstone facility has the capacity to up-cycle more than 1,110 industrial vehicles each year. First deliveries of Biffa’s new trucks will take place this year, and they’ll be operating both commercial and municipal waste routes.

Maxine Mayhew, COO Collection & Specialist Services, David Lorenz, Lunaz

David Lorenz, founder & CEO of Lunaz, said: “Biffa has led from the front in pioneering more sustainable waste management practices here in the UK. At Lunaz, we are proud to assist in delivering Biffa’s sustained commitment to leading the waste management industry’s transition to net zero.”