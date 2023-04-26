Defender range broadens with new specifications and engines

Defender Outbound

The Defender line-up has been expanded with the introduction of new trim levels and engines.

Central to the new additions is the Defender 130 Outbound. Only available with five seats – as opposed to the standard 130’s eight – the Outbound has been designed for adventures and is priced from £80,390.

The new V8 on the 130 has been used elsewhere on the Defender range

Thanks to the removal of those rear seats, there’s up to 2,516 litres of storage space. At the same time, the exterior is separated from the rest of the Defender range by a matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, alongside anthracite-finished vents. There are also 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, while 22-inch versions can be added as an extra.

There are practical touches, too, such as a durable rubber floor mat which can be rolled down to protect the rear bumper when loading heavy items, while extra stowage areas mean you can keep valuables out of sight. There are extra lashing points and a new cargo net, too. As with the rest of the Defender range, the 130 Outbound gets JLR’s full Terrain Response off-road system.

There are special County logos on this version

The 130 line-up has also gained a new engine in the form of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. Previously only available on 90 and 110 variants, the 493bhp unit allows the 130 to go from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds. All versions get V8 exterior badging, matrix LED headlights and 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are 14-way heated and cooled electric seats, alongside four-zone climate control and a variety of other touches. Prices for the new Defender 130 V8 start from £116,845.