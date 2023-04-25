New Smart #1 hits the road priced from £35,950

The new Smart #1 will be priced from £35,950 when it arrives in the UK this summer.

The electric SUV – which is pronounced ‘hashtag one’ – incorporates a 66kWh battery which enables a range of up to 273 miles from a charge, while 150kW charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be conducted in less than half an hour.

It’ll also be the first car to be available through Smart’s new direct-to-customer service as well as its ‘nationwide dealer network’, giving potential buyers a variety of purchasing options.

David Browne, CEO, smart UK, said: “We are very proud of what we achieved with the smart #1,”

“From the exceptional standard specification of the entry level Pro+, which offers features usually associated with luxury cars, to the incredible performance of BRABUS, which leaves purpose-built sports cars trailing in its wake. We look forward to the media and public alike getting to experience the entire #1 line-up as we build toward our full market launch later this summer.”

The #1’s interior is light and airy. (Smart)

Three specifications will be available initially – Pro+, Premium and Brabus, as well as a limited-run Launch Edition which celebrates the car’s arrival. Inside, there’s a 12.8-inch infotainment screen which includes futuristic 3D graphics, while an AI-powered ‘fox’ helps guide users through the various screens and settings.

All versions get a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and heated front seats, while the flagship Brabus version brings a serious injection of performance with 0-60mph being achieved in just 3.7 seconds courtesy of an additional electric motor on the rear axle. As a result of the extra power range is dented slightly, with Smart quoting a figure of 248 miles. It can still rapid charge at speeds of up to 150kW, however.