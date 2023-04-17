Smart continues model offensive with reveal of #3 coupe-SUV

Smart has revealed its stylish new #3 at the Shanghai Auto Show as this brand looks to continue diversifying its line-up.

Smart is best known for its tiny city cars, especially the ForTwo, but this brand is now looking to move away from its roots and focus on more mass-market models. The first model to come from ‘new’ Smart was the #1, pronounced ‘hashtag one’ – a boxy SUV that is due to arrive in the UK later in 2023.

The firm, which is owned by both Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely, is now following this up with the reveal of its second new car, the #3. Boasting a coupe-like profile, it’s a much sleeker and sportier-looking car than the #1.

The #3 is closely related to Smart’s #1 SUV. (Smart)

Designed by the Mercedes team, the #3 features slim LED rear lights and a ‘shark nose’ front grille. There’s a full LED lighting strip at both the front and rear, while the two-tone paint finish helps showcase the sleeker lines.

Inside, the #3 mirrors that of the #1, using a 12.8-inch touchscreen running Smart’s own software, while there’s a clutter-free dashboard layout with minimal buttons. There’s also multi-coloured interior lighting and a 13-speaker Beats sound system.

Smart hasn’t confirmed powertrain details about the #3, but we expect it to use the same setups as the #1. This will mean an entry-level 268bhp rear-wheel-drive version, as well as a dual-motor Brabus model that develops a huge 422bhp. Owing to this coupe-styled model’s sloping styling, it’s likely to be able to travel further on a charge than the claimed 273 miles offered by the #1.

A 12.8-inch touchscreen is the main point of the interior. (Smart)