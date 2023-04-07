Ford gives away clues to new Puma EV

Ford has given away further clues about its upcoming electric Puma, including powertrain details and charging times.

The firm has recently revealed its new E-Transit Courier electric van, with Ford confirming that this new commercial vehicle shares the same B2E platform as the Puma. Similar is also used on the outgoing Fiesta.

The Puma and upcoming Transit Courier will be produced at the same factory in Craiova, Turkey, with the plant having the capacity to produce up to 272,000 cars per year. The next-generation small van will take over from the Ecosport, which was discontinued in December 2022.

The new electric Puma will share a powertrain with Ford’s E-Transit Courier van. (Ford)

Ford has said it is only developing a ‘single powertrain’ for the E-Transit Courier, meaning it’s highly likely that this will be the only setup offered in the upcoming electric Puma, of which a name is yet to be announced.

It uses a front-mounted electric motor producing 134bhp and 290Nm of torque, though Ford is being tight-lipped on its range and battery size until final testing has been carried out. It will, however, be able to charge at up to 100kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take place in around 35 minutes.

As a result, it’s expected the Puma EV will have a battery size of around 55kWh, likely giving a range of up to 250 miles.

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car in the UK. (Ford)

Ford introduced the Puma crossover in late 2019, launching it with mild-hybrid powertrains. It has gone on to become the firm’s most popular car in Europe, with the Puma being the fourth most popular new car in the UK in 2022.