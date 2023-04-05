New car registrations increase by 18.2 per cent in March

Car sales

New car registrations increased by 18.2 per cent in the important ‘new plate month’ of March, recording the best performance since before the pandemic.

According to figures released today by trade organisation the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it’s the eighth consecutive month of growth for the new car market, which was badly hit as a result of parts shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 287,825 new cars were registered in the month, up from 243,479 models in March 2022.

Except for diesel, all fuel types of vehicle increased in popularity, with hybrid cars rising the most, by 34.3 per cent to 37.,252 registrations. Registration of electric models reached a record monthly high of 46,626 – equating to a 16.2 per market share, only a 0.1 per cent percentage point increase on the previous March.

The Tesla Model Y was March’s most popular new car. (Tesla)

It was also Tesla’s electric Model Y that was the most popular new car in March, with 8,123 finding homes. This was followed by Nissan’s UK-built Juke and Qashqai models, of which 7,532 and 6,755 examples were registered respectively.

While only three superminis made the top 10 list of best-sellers – the Vauxhall Corsa, Mini and Ford Fiesta – it was cars from this segment that recorded the largest segment growth in March of 27.2 per cent, and remains Britain’s most popular car type.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “March’s new plate month usually sets the tone for the year so this performance will give the industry and consumers greater confidence. With eight consecutive months of growth, the automotive industry is recovering, bucking wider trends and supporting economic growth.

Biggest month in history for battery electric vehicle (BEV) uptake as overall market share stabilises.https://t.co/WVASmmufrN pic.twitter.com/DBW33aqTmv — SMMT (@SMMT) April 5, 2023