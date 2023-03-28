Notification Settings

Ford toughens up new Ranger with Wildtrak X and Tremor versions

MotorsPublished:

Models add upgraded features and new off-road assistance systems.

Ranger Wildtrak X
Ranger Wildtrak X

Ford has broadened its Ranger line-up with the introduction of two new off-road-focused models.

The creation of the Wildtrak X and Tremor means that the number of specifications available for the Ranger is now the broadest it has ever been, but they also bring toughened features and better load-carrying options.

Both models receive a ‘substantially’ reworked chassis with upgraded suspension that incorporates Bilstein dampers as standard. Plus, a range of new off-road driver assistance systems means that heading off the beaten track is even easier than before.

Plus, both versions get a Flexible Rack System designed to help with loading longer items. Though fitted as standard to Wildtrak X and Tremor versions, this will be available as an option on other Ranger models.

The Wildtrak X goes above and beyond the standard Wildtrak with a 26mm boost in ride height and a 30mm wider track, while an uprated power steering system and protective steel bash plate ensure that the Ranger is even more capable off-road. Plus, a new Trail Turn Assist system – which uses the brakes to reduce the truck’s turning radius by 25 per cent – can make navigating tighter spots even easier.

Ranger Tremor
The Tremor gains an upgraded chassis and new features

The Tremor, meanwhile, builds on the more commercial-focused Ranger XLT but gets the Wildtrak X’s chassis and technology upgrades to help make it even more accomplished over difficult terrain. Inside, the seats are finished in a hard-wearing vinyl trim while Ford can also fit an overhead switch pack which allows for six inputs for winches, LED light bars or other systems.

All versions are powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, linked to its full-time four-wheel-drive system by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Both the Wildtrak X and Tremor will be available to order from March 2023, with deliveries expected from August.

