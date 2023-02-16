Notification Settings

Dacia sells over 240,000 vehicles since launch

Published:

First Dacia vehicle was registered in the UK in 2013.

Dacia sells over 240,000 vehicles since launch

Dacia has sold more than 240,000 vehicle since its very first model was registered in the UK in 2013.

The value-orientated brand is celebrating a decade on sale in the UK, with a total of 240,010 vehicles sold over the last 10 years. The first vehicle it registered was a Sandero back in 2013.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid
Dacia has equipped its Jogger with a new hybrid option

Since then the rugged Duster SUV has become its most popular model, with 88,488 examples sold over the period. Glacier White has proven to be the most-selected colour, too, while tip-top specification Laureate has proven to be the most popular with buyers.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “Ten years on and Dacia has grown and innovated, but our focus on providing UK car buyers with an unrivalled blend of quality and value is as strong as it’s ever been.

“In many ways, our success over the last decade is only the beginning, with Dacia now firmly established and widely recognised for redefining the essentials. As we enter an exciting new phase and as the brand continues to be bolder and continually push the boundaries, there’s no mistaking that Dacia is here to stay.”

The Sandero Stepway has accounted for 71,236 sales during its lifetime, while 59,987 examples of the Sandero supermini have been sold.

Dacia has seen continued success in the market, too, with its sales volume increasing by 55 per cent in 2022 compared with the year previous. Today, it occupies a three per cent market share, while the brand has kickstarted its electrification journey with the introduction of a new hybrid-powered Jogger.

