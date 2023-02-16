Audi marks end of TT with Final Edition

Audi is calling time on its TT sports car after 25 years of sale with a Final Edition that aims to celebrate the model’s success.

The TT has been on sale since 1998 when it arrived as a new Audi sports car, becoming an iconic model for the German brand. Now in its third generation, the TT is now drawing to a close as Audi looks to focus its efforts on more electrified models instead, with no replacement planned.

This Final Edition is designed to at the top of the TT line-up and is marked out by its black styling pack, including black Audi logos and badging and darkened door mirrors. A fixed black rear spoiler is fitted too, while Roadster models get rollover hoops and a wind deflector finished in the colour.

The TT Final Edition gets a number of black styling elements. (Audi)

Large 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted too, with customers able to choose between Tango Red, Glacier White and Chronos Grey.

Inside, the Final Edition benefits from an extended leather pack on the armrests, door pull handles and trim on the centre console, while an Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching is also fitted. Alcantara is also used for the seats, with decorative red stitching and piping used as well.

The TT Final Edition is available in three guises – 40 TFSI and 45 TFSI and TTS. The 40 and 45 TFSI use a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 194bhp and 242bhp respectively, with the latter also coming with quattro all-wheel-drive as standard. The TTS also uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine, but takes its power up to 316bhp, and allows for a 4.3-second 0-60mph time.

An Alcantara steering wheel and red interior accents are unique details on the Final Edition. (Audi)

In the TT’s final year Audi has also cut back on the number of TT versions available, reducing it to S line, Black Edition and Final Edition on the standard model, and just the Final Edition on the TTS. The sportier TT RS also remains available, using a powerful 395bhp 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine.