Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers could save up to £65 per year on insurance by paying upfront

MotorsPublished:

Paying monthly can cause a significant rise in cost.

Drivers could save up to £65 per year on insurance by paying upfront

Motorists who pay for their insurance upfront rather than in monthly instalments could save up to £65 per year, new research has found.

Paying upfront for a whole year’s insurance costs an average of £623, compared with the combined sum of 12 monthly payments which reaches £688, as of December 2022.

Research by comparison site Comparethemarket also found that the cost difference between a monthly and annual payment has increased by £12 year-on-year.

Car insurance premiums have risen ‘across the board’ over the last 12 months, with the average cost of paying annually hiking by £71 year-on-year and the average premium for paying monthly rising by £83. Comparethemarket says that the cost of car insurance claims has risen due to the increased price of second-hand cars and higher vehicle repair costs.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket.com, said: “As living costs continue to rise, many motorists are feeling financially squeezed. Saving on your car insurance is always attractive, considering that the average cost of car insurance is more than £600.

“Although making smaller monthly payments might seem easier, if you’re in a financial position to be able to pay your car insurance policy annually, it could lead to savings of up to £65.”

Drivers can save up to £374 on their car insurance by switching, says Comparethemarket, while a recent survey conducted by the comparison site found that one in three motorists have struggled to afford the cost of driving recently and four-in-ten believe that they would no longer be able to keep on the road if costs continue to rise.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News