EU Parliament votes for 2035 new petrol and diesel car ban

A car exhaust

The EU Parliament has passed a new measure which will effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

The new legislation brings in revised CO2 emissions performance standards for new cars and vans, setting a ‘path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035’.

The law requires manufacturers to reach a 100 per cent reduction in the CO2 emissions from new cars sold in the EU by 2035. The vote passed with 340 votes for and 279 against. There were 21 abstentions.

By 2025, the European Commission will reveal a methodology to fully assess and report data on a car or van’s CO2 emissions throughout its life cycle. Then, in 2026, the Commission will monitor the gap between legally defined emissions limits and real-world fuel and energy consumption figures. These will then be used to adjust a manufacturer’s specific CO2 emissions.

“These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers. Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone.”