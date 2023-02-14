Citroen’s C4 and C5 X models gain new tech and extra assistance systems

Citroen C4

Citroen has introduced a raft of improvements for its C4, electric e-C4 and C5 X models.

The C4 and e-C4 now benefit from Citroen’s latest Drive Plus infotainment system. First debuted on the latest e-C4 X, the system incorporates a 10-inch high-definition touchscreen which uses a ‘more responsive’ interface with customisable ‘widgets’.

Updates to the infotainment bring improved functionality

There’s also the ability to connect two Bluetooth devices, so the driver can access mapping and the passenger can use their media functions, for example, while the C4 is also now available with quicker wireless smartphone charging.

Offered with a variety of petrol and diesel engines, the C4 range starts from £22,060, while the electric e-C4, which has a range of up to 219 miles, starts from £31,995.

Citroen has also updated its flagship C5 X, adding in upgraded driver assistance systems. It means that Shine Plus-specification cars now get a new Highway Integrated Assist Plus system that includes semi-automatic lane change technology and anticipated intelligent speed assist.

Designed ‘primarily for dual carriageways and motorway driving’ Highway Assist Plus takes control of the car’s steering, speed and braking once the driver has set a speed. The lane change system, meanwhile, uses two sensors at the front of the car to make lane changes as smooth as possible. The driver needs to keep their hands on the wheel at all times, however.

Anticipated intelligent speed assist uses the car’s on-board GPS to deliver early recognition of speed limit signs and, when used in conjunction with the Highway Integrated Assist Plus system, will then ask the driver if they want to adjust the car’s speed to the new limit.