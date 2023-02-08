Super-luxurious Range Rover Lansdowne Edition revealed

Range Rover Lansdowne

Land Rover has revealed an ultra-exclusive version of the Range Rover, which pushes its halo model into Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory.

Called the ‘Lansdowne Edition’, the car features a ‘curated’ specification designed by Land Rover’s SV Bespoke division and costs £250,000. Just 16 cars have been built, and they’re all sold.

Based on the SV version of the Range Rover, the bespoke model gets a unique body colour called Lansdowne Grey Gloss, while the roof and mirror caps are painted in Corris Grey Gloss.

Bespoke stitching has been used throughout the interior

Additionally, the exterior gets special ‘SV Anthracite’ and ‘Graphite Atlas’ exterior trim details, black Land Rover badging and black chrome metal script badging – the latter being handcrafted by Fattorini, Britain’s oldest family-owned jeweller.

Completing the look are 23-inch black satin forged alloy wheels featuring Corris Grey inserts.

The interior has received a bespoke overhaul too, with SV Bespoke Rosewood and Ebony leather upholstery with diagonal stitching, satin black ceramic controls and leather-edged mohair wool carpets. The tread plates are illuminated, too, complete with ‘Lansdowne Edition 1 of 16’ script, and all cars get the ‘Tailgate Event Suite’ package allowing owners to sit on folding leather seats on the tailgate.

The Lansdowne is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine

There are no mechanical changes, with all 16 cars featuring the same BMW-derived 523bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine under the bonnet.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Jaguar Land Rover UK sales director, said: “The profound desirability of our products has never been so apparent. All 16 of the exquisite Range Rover SV Lansdowne Editions have been sold ahead of reveal, truly demonstrating the appeal of our luxury brands.

“Alongside exceptional vehicles like the Lansdowne Edition, we are developing locations, services and events that provide unique and exclusive touchpoints for our clients. Our new Mayfair boutique provides concierge levels of personal service in a modern, luxury environment – it’s totally unique.”

The Lansdowne Edition was revealed at Land Rover’s recently overhauled showroom in Mayfair, London.