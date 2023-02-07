BMW’s X5 and X6 SUVs updated for 2023

BMW has unveiled revised versions of its large X5 and X6 SUVs, which now boast some form of hybrid technology across the range as well as the brand’s latest in-car technology.

The latest generation of BMW’s long-running X5 and coupe-styled X6 arrived on sale in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with a key change on these new models being the addition of the German firm’s ‘Curved Display’ inside, which has been rolled out on all of BMW’s latest models. It merges together a 12.3-inch digital dial display and a large 14.9-inch touchscreen to give the cabin a very modern feel.

New vegan ‘Sensafin’ interior upholsteries are available alongside traditional leather as an optional extra, while the area around the gear selector has been revised with new touch-sensitive surfaces.

The X5’s styling is influenced by other newer BMWs. (BMW)

In terms of design, the refreshed X5 and X6 are influenced by BMW’s latest models, such as the new X1 and XM, with slimmer headlights featuring alongside a revised grille. The light-up ‘Iconic Glow’ grille is also available on the X5 for the first time. A range of new colours is also introduced, including Isle of Man Green and Blue Ridge Mountain.

One key change is that all X5 and X6s now feature some kind of electrification, with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology offered in all petrol and diesel versions, and combined with a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

A newly developed 523bhp 4.4-litre V8 comes with the range-topping ‘M60i’ versions of the X5 and X6, allowing these SUVs to sprint from 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds.

The latest X5 and X6 interior adopts BMW’s new ‘Curved Display’. (BMW)

Elsewhere, the plug-in hybrid powertrain available on the X5 has been significantly enhanced. Now known as the xDrive50e (rather than xDrive45e), total power has been increased by 94bhp to 483bhp, while torque has been boosted by 100Nm to 700Nm. The results come from a newly-designed 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine and more powerful electric motor, while the size of the battery has been increased by 25 per cent to a usable capacity of 25.7kWh – allowing for an impressive electric range of up to 68 miles when fully charged.