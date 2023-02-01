Skoda takes new world records with Enyaq ice drift

Skoda Enyaq Drift

Skoda has set two new world records with its Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV.

The records, which Guinness World Records has independently verified, were set with motoring journalist Richard Meaden behind the wheel on a circular track atop a frozen lake in Krokom, Sweden.

The Enyaq vRS uses a pair of electric motors

The first record was for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice, which saw the Enyaq iV vRS driven for 4.568 miles while performing one controlled slide. It beat the previous record of 3.872 which was set in China in 2022. To achieve this, the car was sliding for more than 15 minutes in total while it completed the drift circle 39 times during the period, reaching a top speed of 30.25mph in the process. It also travelled at 19.66mph at its slowest point.

In breaking the first record, the Enyaq also set a second record for the ‘longest continuous vehicle drift on ice (electric car)’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phtRGFv1Cg4

The car was equipped with special winter tyres incorporating 600 five-millimetre studs on the front and shorter two-millimetre studs at the rear to help the car to drive more effectively. A total of 18 hours of drifting were put across a five-day period in order to achieve the record-breaking feat.