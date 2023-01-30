Hyundai pledges £1m for school trip initiative

Hyundai school trips

Hyundai has launched a new initiative which aims to provide 25,000 school children with free school trips during 2023.

The ‘Great British School Trip’ programme will offer bursaries to help schools that are most in need fund school trips for children aged seven to 14, with costs such as booking fees and travel expenses taken care of.

Hyundai will be investing £1 million in the programme, which has already gained support from over 350 venues which have signed up as trip locations. These include locations such as Peak Activity Centres, The YHA and The V&A, among others.

Ashley Andrew, managing director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “When you’re a child, it’s great to get out and about to bring your learning to life, so it’s no wonder it’s such a key memory for so many.

“Getting out of the classroom not only creates memories but fundamentally also brings a sense of excitement to a particular school subject. Also, school trips are often the first opportunity for a child to gain a sense of independence so it’s no surprise that many people remember the small things like reserving the back of the bus and spending time with friends in a new environment.

It comes as a study of 1,600 parents by Hyundai found that nearly half admit that their fondest memories included scholl trips, while 44 per cent feel nostalgic about their trips outside of the classroom. Over a third also said that school trips had such an impact that they shaped future career decisions.