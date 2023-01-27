London and Nottingham revealed as top cities for EVs

An electric car being charged

London has come out on top as the UK city leading in EV adoption, a new survey has revealed.

The capital saw EVs representing almost 25 per cent of new and used car sales. However, despite having 8,600 public charging points, London ranks in 15th place when it comes to charging availability, with the ratio of chargers to people standing at one to 1,672 residents.

Nottingham ranks second on the list, which was compiled by online used car marketplace Motorway by reviewing EV sales data by region, charging point availability and clean air policies. Nottingham also has the second-most charging stations outside of London, with 943 people per charger.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of online used-car marketplace Motorway said: “While sales of EVs are on the rise across the UK, some towns and cities are streets ahead of others.

“As more UK areas continue to invest in charging point infrastructure, we will see an even greater number of motorists making the switch, as well as dealers stocking up on quality used EVs to meet this demand.”

Bedford ranked third for its EV readiness, with its focus on public charging installation and a net-zero strategy putting it ahead of others in the country. Manchester followed in fourth in the list of most EV-prepared cities, with sales of both used and new electric vehicles described as ‘strong’ by Motorway.