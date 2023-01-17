Third series of Clarkson’s Farm to go ahead, despite Meghan comments

Amazon says the next season of Clarkson’s Farm is still in production, despite the broadcaster’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex that were deemed misogynistic by critics.

While Amazon has been reportedly looking to part company with Jeremy Clarkson following his comments regarding the Duchess of Sussex in The Sun in December, a spokesperson has confirmed to the PA news agency that the third series of Clarkson’s Farm is “currently in production to launch at a later date”.

The spokesperson wouldn’t comment or add anything more to reports of ties between Amazon and Clarkson being cut, but the second series of Clarkson’s Farm will still be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Amazon’s statement followed a lengthy apology by Clarkson, published on Instagram yesterday, where he said: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles in my head. This is me putting my hands up.”

In the post, Clarkson, who also presents ITV’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, said that ITV and Amazon “were incandescent”. He also said that “on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan to apologise to them too”.

However, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said yesterday: “On December 25 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked private and confidential.

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Clarkson, 62, presented Top Gear between 1988 and 1998, then more prominently between 2002 and 2015, but was dropped by the BBC after an altercation with a member of production staff.