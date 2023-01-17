Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 goes on sale from £6,799

Royal Enfield has announced full pricing for its new Super Meteor 650.

The cruiser motorcycle, which was revealed in November, has gone on sale priced from £6,799 ahead of first deliveries commencing in March.

Available in two variants – Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer – the motorcycle can be kitted out in one of seven colourways, while stripped-back controls and instruments ensure that the Meteor is easy to ride.

It’s all centred around a 648cc twin engine, which has already seen use in Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. Thanks to a low seat height the Super Meteor is easy to get on and off, while 16-inch rear and 19-inch front tyres give plenty of grip.

(Royal Enfield)

All bikes get an LCD display which relays information such as revs, gear and fuel back to the rider, while adjustable brake and clutch levers ensure that the rider can get their setup spot-on. The Super Meteor also benefits from an LED headlight – a first for a Royal Enfield.

It’s also equipped with the firm’s turn-by-turn navigation system, which links to the rider’s smartphone and works in conjunction with Google Maps. A USB charging port underneath the left side panel is also featured.

Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said: “We have focused not just on building great motorcycles, but reimagining propositions that transcend traditional motorcycling segments. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that replaced the Thunderbird in our portfolio did just that, as it made cruising easy for riders across the globe, and became one of our highest-selling motorcycles in Europe and other parts of the world.

“The Super Meteor 650 breathes new life into the segment, and creates its own identity as an authentic, accessible, mid-segment cruiser.”

Super Meteor 650 – Cruising At Its Purest | Royal Enfield https://t.co/4EKEXF8qEb via @YouTube A quintessential cruiser, made for the journeys that cannot be limited to hours or kilometres. The Super Meteor 650. Book a test ride today and discover cruising at its purest. — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) January 16, 2023