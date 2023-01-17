Mini offers all new EV customers a free home charger

Mini has announced a new offer that gives customers of its Electric hatchback a free home charger.

Many manufacturers used to offer a free or subsided charger, but with the government vastly cutting the grants available for electric car owners, it’s something rarely offered these days.

However, Mini says it’s looking to promote ‘easier, more efficient charging at home’ with the offer of a complimentary free Pod Point charger, which also includes installation. The charger is three times faster than using a standard three-pin plug and allows the battery to be charged from flat to 80 per cent in three hours.

Customers can choose a £750 deposit contribution if they aren’t able to install a home charger. (Mini)

With the Pod Point app, owners are able to check their charging activity, track costs and schedule charging for off-peak times when electricity is generally cheaper.

The offer is available to all Mini Electrics ordered between January 1 and March 31. For customers that already have a home charger, or don’t have off-street parking, for example, Mini is offering a £750 towards a finance deposit.

Already included is a 12-month subscription to Mini Charging, which allows easier access to 11,000 charging points in the UK and 173,000 across Europe, including networks like Ionity, Instavolt and BP Pulse.

The Mini Electric offers a range of up to 145 miles. (Mini)