Mercedes marks end of 2022 Formula 1 season with special-edition SL

Mercedes is marking the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season in style with a limited-run version of its new SL Roadster – the Motorsport Collectors Edition.

Though Mercedes came third in the 2022 season’s constructor standings, behind Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, the firm is celebrating nonetheless. Based on its ‘SL63 4 Matic+’ model, the limited edition vehicle gains a number of touches reflecting the look of the 2022 Mercedes Formula 1 car.

This includes its unique two-tone gradient paintwork that changes from metallic silver to metallic black, as well as the Mercedes’ three-pointed star pattern applied on the car. The green colour of Petronas – Mercedes’ partner in F1 – is also used subtly on the SL, including on the lip around the alloy wheels, and accents on the front, side sills and rear diffuser.

A unique two-tone paint scheme is applied. (Mercedes)

Additional equipment is also added for the Motorsport Collectors Edition, including the ‘AMG Night Package’, which gets a number of gloss black touches and darkened tailpipes to give the model a meaner look.

Inside, AMG performance seats are fitted as standard, and are trimmed in leather and microfibre, with a choice of red or yellow top stitching. Carbon-fibre is also used for the steering wheel.

Mercedes revived its legendary SL in 2022, with the model getting a sportier focus than previous GT-like models. This ‘63’ model sits at the top of the line-up, using a 577bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine that allows for 0-60mph to be achieved in just 3.4 seconds, and a 196mph top speed where permitted.