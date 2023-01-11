Volkswagen’s EV sales grow by nearly 24% in 2022

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen delivered 330,000 electric vehicles during 2022, representing a 23.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

The brand delivered 4.56 million vehicles in total during the year, though as a result of ‘the strained supply situation’, this figure represented a 6.8 per cent decline on 2021’s results.

Volkswagen also states that its backlog of orders remains ‘very high’, with around 640,000 customers in Europe having placed orders for its models in 2022.

Imelda Labbé, board member for sales, marketing and after-sales said: “We achieved a solid sales result in 2022 despite persistent supply bottlenecks. The pronounced growth in BEV models confirms that with our attractive product portfolio, we are on the right track to becoming the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.”

Volkswagen currently has plans to introduce ten new electric models by 2026, by which time it will have a vehicle in each segment from an entry-level ‘e-car’ with a price of ‘under €25,000 (£22,115)’ right the way to the new flagship ID.7 saloon.

⚡? 2023 starts w/ sneak-preview of #ID.7 @CES! First fully electric ? Volkswagen sedan will reach max. 700 km, has new head-up display plus 38 cm screen. World premiere in April & sales on three continents.✨Vegas showcar✨ features special light effects & paintwork. #NEWAUTO pic.twitter.com/bCUFe5je5Q — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) January 4, 2023

With around 170,000 units delivered worldwide, the ID.4 SUV stands as the Volkswagen Group’s most popular electric car. All EVs in the firm’s line-up sit atop its MEB platform, and, since the first model using this setup was delivered in September 2020, more than 580,000 MEB-based cars have been delivered worldwide.