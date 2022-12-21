Porsche starts production of synthetic fuels at facility in Chile

Porsche eFuels

Porsche has officially commenced production of synthetic fuels at its newly created site in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Porsche executive board members Barbara Frenkel and Michael Steiner were present at the opening. They performed a ceremonial fuelling of a Porsche 911 with the first synthetic fuel produced at the site.

Southern Chile’s windy conditions made it the ideal place for Porsche’s facility

Synthetic fuels – often referred to as eFuels – are made at the Porsche facility from water and carbon dioxide, with the operation powered by wind energy. It means that internal combustion engined cars can be run in a close to CO2-neutral way when using this new fuel.

Frenkel said: “Porsche is committed to a double-e path: e-mobility and eFuels as a complementary technology. Using eFuels reduces CO2 emissions. Looking at the entire traffic sector, the industrial production of synthetic fuels should keep being pushed forward worldwide. With the eFuels pilot plant, Porsche is playing a leading role in this development.”

#Porsche and international partners are working with the Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels to start the industrial production of synthetic fuels.​​https://t.co/1mzlnyDoNU pic.twitter.com/MYOieHg3Ny — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) December 21, 2022

An initial pilot phase will see the site produce around 130,000 litres of eFuel per year. The fuel created will be put to work in ‘lighthouse projects’ such as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and in the firm’s Experience Centres. After this pilot phase, production will be scaled up to a projected 55 million litres per year by the middle of the decade. Porsche says that two years later this capacity could hit 550 million litres.