New Seaside Edition celebrates 30 years of the Mini Convertible

Mini Convertible Seaside Edition

Mini has created a new special edition model to commemorate 30 years of its popular Convertible.

The original Mini Convertible was first unveiled in 1992 but has gone on to become larger and more refined yet still just as popular.

The new Seaside Edition pays tribute to this. It’s priced from £34,500 and comes in Cooper S specification, meaning that it’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 176bhp and 280Nm of torque. The Mini Convertible’s fabric roof can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds, too, at speeds of up to 19mph.

Bespoke badging sits at the rear of the car

However, the Seaside Edition is separated from the rest of the range with decorative stripes in white which run across the side doors to the rear of the car, while a special 30 graphic has been applied to the front apron. This motif features on the wheel caps too and harks back to the car’s anniversary. At the rear, there’s special ‘Seaside’ badging in orange.

The entire exterior of the car is finished in ‘Caribbean Aqua’ exterior paint and features 18-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone design.

A striking exterior colour comes as standard on the Seaside Edition

Inside, the dashboard has been given decorative trim strips, while the ‘30’ badging can be found on the floor mats, steering wheel and on the car’s key.