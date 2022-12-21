KTM revises 1290 Super Adventure R with new colours and extra tech

KTM Super Adventure R

KTM has announced a series of revisions and tweaks for its go-anywhere 1290 Super Adventure R.

Following hot on the heels of the recently-updated Super Adventure S, the new 1290 Super Adventure R has been given a new design and a range of upgraded equipment.

It remains centred around a 158bhp V-twin motor, linked to a large 23-litre three-piece fuel tank that ensures the Super Adventure R doesn’t need to shy away from long journeys. It also incorporates a full traction control system and a variety of rider modes that can tailor the bike’s settings to the location or surface. All versions get Alpina aluminium spoked wheels shod in Bridgestone AX41 tyres as standard, too.

Adjustable WP suspension comes included from the off, too, while spit cartridge forks can deliver up to 220mm of travel.

For 2023, KTM has given the 1290 Super Adventure R a new turn-by-turn guidance system which allows the rider to set waypoints or diversions through handlebar-mounted controls or via the seven-inch TFT display.

Riders are also able to connect calls and cycle with a list of top ten contacts through the bike’s bars, too, thanks to the KTMConnect app.

The updated version of the Super Adventure R differentiates itself from the previous model with a new white colour and graphic scheme, with KTM’s signature orange shade still present and correct.