Skoda broadens Enyaq Coupe iV line-up with three new models

Skoda has expanded its electric Enyaq Coupe iV range, introducing a trio of new models designed to sit underneath its recently introduced vRS flagship.
The Czech firm has introduced a new 80, 80 SportLine Plus and 80x SportLine Plus to the range, with all three available to order from January 17.
All versions come equipped with an 82kWh battery – of which 77kWh is useable – delivering a range of between 320 miles in the 80x to 345 miles in the regular 80. Each Enyaq Coupe model also has rapid charging capability, meaning that a 0 to 80 per cent charge could be achieved in around 29 minutes when hooked up to the right charger. Plugging in at home with a 7kW plug will see a full charge take 13 hours.
Priced from £44,825, the new Enyaq iV 80 includes a range of standard features such as a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED front and rear lights. A large touchscreen with satellite navigation is included too.
Move up to the Enyaq iV 80 SportLine Plus – priced from £50,405 – and you’ll find a range of more dynamic touches, including 20-inch alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights as well as sport suspension. Inside, there’s a sports interior with Microsuede and leather upholstery alongside tri-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.
Then there’s the 80x SportLine Plus, which brings added traction and performance thanks to its additional electric motor mounted on the front axle which gives the Enyaq all-wheel-drive. It gets the same level of specification as the regular SportLine Plus, too. It’s priced from £52,505.
At the top of the range is the recently-introduced Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, which is priced from £54,370. It has the same basic setup as the 80x, but delivers 295bhp over the 80x’s 261bhp. Alongside this increase in power, the vRS also benefits from a sportier interior, as well as redesigned sport bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels and Skoda’s Crystal Face grille, which adds hundreds of LEDs to the car’s front end.