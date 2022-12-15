Notification Settings

Polestar releases new limited-edition Cake electric moped

MotorsPublished:

There was huge demand for the first battery-powered moped.

Cake Makka Polestar Edition

Polestar has furthered its partnership with mobility firm Cake on a second limited-edition electric moped.

The first edition of the Cake Makka Polestar electric moped was launched last year and immediately sold out. It took Cake’s Makka and added some bespoke Polestar-inspired features, such as Ohlins suspension that you’d also find on the top-level cars from the Swedish electric firm.

This new edition is finished in a fresh ‘Sky’ colour – mimicking that applied on the Polestar 6 electric roadster concept – and gets a detachable rear carrier that can help boost the moped’s cargo-carrying ability. It can also be adapted for other configurations such as boxes, racks and even passenger seats.

With a top speed of 28mph, the Cake Makka features two ride modes to either deliver a greater range of more balanced performance. It’ll manage around 34 miles between charges, too, with a full-top up taking around three hours with a three-pin plug. Plus, the battery can either be charged while located on the bike, or removed to plug in elsewhere.

Cake Makka Polestar Edition
The Makka can travel at speeds of up to 28mph

It’s also got motorcycle-style brakes with two-piston calipers that help to bring it to a controlled stop. Up front, there’s a TFT monitor which displays battery charge, speed and the rider mode that has been selected. The wheels are made from forged CNC aluminium, while up front there’s an upside-down spring fork to help remove the worst of the road imperfections.

The Cake Makka Polestar Edition will be available to buy via the Polestar Additionals webshop, priced at €5,300 (£4,550).

