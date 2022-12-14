Vauxhall Mokka Electric updated with greater range and more power

Vauxhall has announced an upgrade to its Mokka Electric that gives the crossover a greater range and more power.

The next-generation Mokka arrived in 2021, being available from launch as an EV which used a 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor. It’s the same setup seen in a number of Stellantis group models, including those from Citroen, Peugeot and DS.

Following similar updates being made to the powertrain-sharing Peugeot e-208, Vauxhall has now announced changes for its Mokka Electric.

Despite the larger battery, cabin space remains the same. (Vauxhall)

The battery size increases to 54kWh, providing a 20 per cent improvement in range – rising from 209 miles on a full charge to a claimed 252 miles. The electric motor has also had a power boost to 154bhp, with torque remaining the same as 260kW.

Like before, the Mokka Electric can rapid charge at up to 100kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent recharge can take place in just 30 minutes. Vauxhall says that despite the increase in battery size, ‘no space is lost in the passenger or luggage compartment’.

Vauxhall is rapidly expanding its EV line-up, with the brand already having an electric version of its Corsa, as well as its three commercial vehicles – the Combo, Vivaro and Movano. In 2023 the brand will also introduce the Astra Electric as both a hatchback and a Sports Tourer (estate), with the brand set to become ‘EV’ only’ in 2028.

The upgraded Mokka Electric will be available to order in March 2023.(Vauxhall)