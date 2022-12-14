KTM refines the 1290 Super Adventure S with new additions

KTM Super Adventure

KTM has introduced a range of changes to its 1290 Super Adventure S, making it even more capable.

Two new exterior colours differentiate this latest model from its predecessor, with both KTM’s traditional orange-and-black trim or a ‘graded grey’ colourway available.

KTM has added a number of revisions to its Super Adventure

The Super Adventure S now benefits from augmented navigation software, too. The same seven-inch TFT screen is fitted as before, but now the KTM Connect App includes turn-by-turn guidance and waypoint markers, which makes taking a planned route even easier.

As before, the Super Adventure is based around a v-twin engine with 158bhp and 139Nm of torque, while a whole suite of rider assistance technologies is included to help manage the power. You can configure the suspension to different settings, too, while full ABS, changeable rider modes and an anti-dive system are included as standard.

All of the handlebar switches are illuminated to make changing different aspects of the bike easier at night, while the front LED lights provide a clear view of the road ahead during darkness. Adaptive cruise control is included as standard, too. All versions come equipped with Mitas Terra Force-R tyres designed to offer a great blend of grip and long-term performance as well.