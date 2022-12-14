Genesis introduces keyless entry with face recognition tech to GV60

Genesis GV60

Genesis is equipping its GV60 electric SUV with cutting-edge biometric technology for 2023 – allowing an owner to unlock their car with their face.

It’s the first time that face recognition for keyless entry will have been used in a car, allowing drivers to access their vehicle using their face alone. It’ll allow the user to both unlock and lock their car without any need for a physical key.

An LED on the pillar of the car will show its status

Drivers will only need to use their physical key once in order to get into the car and set it up for face recognition entry while allowing the car to start using their fingerprint. All information is stored via encrypted software on the vehicle itself – Genesis says that at no time is biometric data uploaded and stored externally.

Genesis says that the new Face Connect service is ideal for people who often head outside for activities such as swimming, climbing or running, where carrying a conventional key can prove to be inconvenient.

Another system that will also be available on the 2023 Genesis GV60 is the Digital Key. This allows owners to unlock or lock their vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch. As well as activating the car’s lights on approach to make entering it easier, the Digital Key can also be shared with up to three people, allowing friends or families to gain access to the vehicle without the need for the physical key.