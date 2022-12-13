More than three-quarters of Brits will be reliant on their car over Christmas – survey

Honda Civic

More than three-quarters of drivers in the UK will be reliant on their car over Christmas, a new survey has revealed.

People in Northern Ireland will depend most on their car over the festive break, with 94 per cent of respondents needing their vehicle, the survey of 2,000 people by Honda UK has found. This was followed by 85 per cent of those in the East Midlands, the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber. Those in London are the least reliant on their car, with just 28 per cent getting behind the wheel at Christmas time.

The most common number of trips that Brits plan to make is between four and six, covering a distance of less than 50 miles.

Most Brits will be driving with friends or family in the car this Christmas

Honda’s research also suggests that people prefer to travel with company, with the study showing that more than two-thirds of drivers are joined in the car by a partner, friend, or children. Just 11 per cent of those surveyed drive alone over the festive period.

Sixty-four per cent of those spoken to will be travelling with presents over the Christmas, with 47 per cent driving with either food or shopping on-board. Just 24 per cent will be driving over the Christmas period with pets, too.

One in six carefully plan out their packing, with almost half of those questioned packing their belongings in bags to help make the most of their car’s space. Only seven per cent will be relying on a roof box to boost space.