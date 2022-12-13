Mercedes-Maybach’s S-Class Haute Voiture is a limited-edition luxury car

Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach has created a limited-edition version of its luxurious S-Class.

Called the Haute Voiture, just 150 examples will be created and all are inspired by Haute Couture, with many high-end fashion elements integrated into both the interior and exterior of the car.

The exterior features a two-tone paint finish with ‘nautical’ blue on top and a light rose tone on the lower section. The wheels, meanwhile, are finished in the same blue as the top half of the car. Extensive illumination is also fitted, with animated Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach patterns beamed onto the ground when the doors are opened.

The interior is finished with high-quality materials

Inside, you’ll find many blue and rose gold colours to mirror the exterior, with additional crystal and opal accents. The seats are finished in a woven fabric, while white leather is used for the main consoles, doors and scatter cushions. The floormats, meanwhile, are made from linen and mohair.

Also included is the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, but it has been tweaked for the Maybach with its own screen designs and specific settings.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created – it represents Sophisticated Luxury in its purest form.

“Our customers have access to the most aspirational lifestyle, so we wanted to reflect this through creating something utterly desirable and using components never before seen on a Mercedes-Maybach.”