The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is a high-tech scale car inspired by the W16 Mistral

Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition

Bugatti has developed a new limited-edition, drivable scale model created exclusively for owners of its W16 Mistral high-performance roadster.

Created in partnership with The Little Car Company, the Baby II Carbon Edition takes exterior and interior styling inspiration from the full-size W16 Mistral. Much of the car features carbon fibre in areas like the radiator, grille, dashboard panel and interior panels. The bespoke black wood steering wheel is completed with a carbon centre, too.

The interior features working and scale-accurate dials

The spare wheel, spare wheel bracket and straps have all been removed to help make the Carbon Edition lighter than the standard Baby II and owners are able to have the French flag hand-painted on the side in tribute to Bugatti’s home country.

Inside, each car – which costs from €80,000 (£68,859) – gets its own custom engraved internal panel with the chassis number and model name displayed.

The spare wheel has been removed to make the car lighter

Essentially a 75 per cent scale version of the Bugatti Type 35, the Baby II gets many of the same features you would find on that classic model, albeit shrunk in size. The Type 35’s instruments have been adapted for modern-day use, too, with the fuel pressure gauge changed to show the Baby’s battery status, while the oil gauge has transformed into the power gauge. There’s even a scale version of the quick-release mechanism for the four-spoke steering wheel.

The adjustable pedals are machined from solid aluminium, while the fuel pump handle has been completely reproduced but here works as the gear shift selector for forward, neutral and reverse.