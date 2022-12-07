Skoda announces pricing for new Enyaq vRS SUV

The new SUV version of Skoda’s Enyaq iV vRS will start from £52,670, says the manufacturer.

Joining a coupe derivative that’s already on sale, this SUV version brings greater practicality and interior space than its more glamorous sibling. It’s also cheaper, undercutting the coupe’s £54,370 starting price by £1,700.

The Enyaq iV is the first electric Skoda to get the sporty vRS treatment and comes with two electric motors – one on each axle that enable four-wheel drive – which put out 295bhp and 460Nm of torque. It makes it Skoda’s most powerful production car to date and allows for a 0-60mph top speed of 6.3 seconds and a 111mph top speed.

The Enyaq vRS can travel uo to a claimed 321 miles on a charge. (Skoda)

It’s also equipped with a 77kWh net battery, which allows for a range of 321 miles – only two miles down on the sleeker coupe derivative. It can also rapid-charge at up to 135kW, which allows the battery to be topped up to 80 per cent in as little as 36 minutes.

Large 20-inch alloy wheels that have been tailor-made for the vRS help to set it apart from the regular Enyaq, with 21-inch rims available as an option. It also features unique bumpers, as well as a ‘Crystal Face’, which is a light-up grille illuminated by 131 LEDs. Gloss black accents are used throughout the exterior as well, while revised side skirts help to give the vRS a sportier look.

Inside, the vRS has black perforated leather sports seats, a sports steering wheel and generous levels of equipment, including wireless smartphone charging, a large 13-inch touchscreen plus three-zone climate control.

ENYAQ iV vRS will be available to order in UK from 17 January 2023. The impressive vRS delivers 299 PS, max torque of 460 Nm and all-wheel drive. It has a top speed of 111 mph and WLTP range of over 321 miles. Further info https://t.co/86lE1WtO3o pic.twitter.com/cE1W124Ofy — ŠKODA UK NEWS (@SKODAUK_Media) December 7, 2022

It also comes with a sportier suspension than the regular Enyaq, lowering the car by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, while progressive steering is included to allow for more engaging handling.