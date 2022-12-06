Hyundai to pay £1m for up to 25,000 children to go on school trips

Hyundai is investing £1m into paying for up to 25,000 children in the UK to go on school trips they might otherwise miss out on because their parents can’t afford them.

The South Korean manufacturer says school trips are “in decline” but are an “essential part” of schooling. It has announced the funding as part of its ‘Great British School Trip’ programme for children aged between seven and 11.

A study of 1,600 UK parents, carried out on behalf of Hyundai, found that 52 per cent of children hadn’t told their parents about an upcoming trip, with 54 per cent of parents saying it was because their children were concerned they wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Hyundai says all trips will fit into the curriculum. (Hyundai)

A similar study of 433 teachers revealed that 61 per cent were less likely to plan trips than five years ago, while 56 per cent of teachers who’d tried to organise school trips in the past year had had them cancelled or not approved.

Hyundai says 200 venues have shown their support for the initiative so far, including RAF Museum Midlands, the Youth Hostels Association and the Disney Theatrical Association. The car manufacturer says the trips will support the curriculum, covering subjects such as art, science, engineering and maths.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “School trips should provide some of the most exciting and memorable times for our young people. They help to bring their learning to life, encourage greater engagement and inspire their future ambitions. I know that’s what they did for myself and for my children.

Today Hyundai launches The Great British School Trip, an initiative that offers 25,000 children free school trips across the UK. ? We're working with Tim Campbell MBE to support a progressive society and put school trips back on the agenda. Read more: https://t.co/QqHgUP0jBi pic.twitter.com/0JDcrvgArn — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) December 6, 2022