Mercedes reveals compact electric EQT van

Mercedes has expanded its line-up of electric models with the reveal of the new EQT – a compact van with a 175-mile range.

Joining the brand’s increasing ‘EQ’ range of models, which includes the compact EQA crossover all the way through to the luxurious EQS saloon, the EQT arrives as the electric equivalent of the new T-Class.

This is a model that’s also produced alongside Nissan and Renault, and will likely arrive as the most affordable Mercedes EV.

Today we present you our newly developed small van with electric aesthetics: The new EQT.#MercedesBenz #EQT [EQT 200 I WLTP: Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 18,99 kWh/100km I CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km I https://t.co/87YO8BA9ov] pic.twitter.com/FR9cMnwXTX — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) December 2, 2022

Packing a 45kWh battery compared to an electric motor producing 120bhp and 245Nm of torque, Mercedes promises a 175-mile electric range. It can also DC rapid charge at up to 80kW, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take place in 38 minutes.

Set apart from the T-Class thanks to its ‘EQ’ specific grille and lighting, Mercedes says it offers ‘almost the same variability and functionality as the conventionally powered T-Class’. Three individual rear seats each offer child seat mounting points, while handy sliding doors are on both sides. It will launch in a single body style, but a long-wheelbase version is set to follow in 2023.

To help celebrate the model’s reveal, Mercedes has shown off a concept EQT camper van, known as the Marco Polo. Closely previewing a new compact electric camper based on the EQT, it includes a pop-up roof that allows space in the rear to stand upright, despite the compact dimensions.

An EQT camper van is also on the way. (Mercedes)

There are two beds, along with a 16-litre fridge, wash facility area and in-built draws including an induction cooker hob and a flexible removable gas cooker. Mercedes says all furniture in the EQT can be ‘removed easily by two people in less than five minutes’, meaning it can be quickly put back into a passenger vehicle for everyday use.