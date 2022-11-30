Lamborghini’s Huracan Sterrato is the go-anywhere supercar

Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini has revealed its Huracan Sterrato after several weeks of teasers.

Designed to tackle roads that most supercars wouldn’t be able to travel on, the Huracan Sterrato has 44mm more ground clearance compared to the standard Huracan Evo, which allows for more suspension travel too.

There’s more protection, too, with an aluminium underbody plate combined with reinforced sill and wheel arches to help the Sterrato to fend off gravel and bash damage. The air intake at the top of the vehicle helps the engine to draw in clean air when travelling along dusty roads, too.

The Huracan Sterrato is powered by a V10 engine

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, said: “True to our values as a visionary, bold and unconventional brand, with the Sterrato we are breaking new ground in driving sensations

“Presenting the car at Art Basel in Miami reflects how, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents a radical and original interpretation of the super sports car concept but, in terms of performance, the Sterrato belongs in the world’s most dynamic and exciting driving environments.”

Powering the Sterrato is a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine with 602bhp and 560Nm, which sends drive to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini says that the Huracan Sterrato will manage the zero to 60mph sprint in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 160mph.

The Sterrato sits on 19-inch wheels with Bridgestone Dueler tyres fitted as standard. Those tyres include run-flat technology which can allow the car to drive for up to 49 miles at speeds of up to 50mph even when completely flat. They’ve got a special compound that can help to provide great levels of grip on both gravel and tarmac, too.

Inside, much of the cabin is finished in Alcantara while the infotainment display has been updated with new graphics. It includes a digital inclinometer, too, with a pitch and roll indicator as well as a geographic coordinate indicator.