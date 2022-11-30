Honda’s new Civic Type R to start from £46,995

Honda has confirmed pricing for its latest generation Civic Type R.
Available to order now, the latest incarnation of the famous hot hatch will cost from £46,995, with this latest-generation model building on its predecessor’s design with a revised gearbox and fresh styling tweaks.
The latest Type R uses the same 2.0-litre powertrain found in the older model, but it’s linked to a revised six-speed manual gearbox which brings faster and more responsive shifts than before. It’s also got a new rev-match system with auto-blip that helps to make ultra-smooth downshifts. Power has seen a modest increase from 316bhp to 325bhp, too. Honda says that the Civic Type R will go from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds.
The exterior of the latest Civic Type R has been given a significant update over the previous car, too, with a redesigned spoiler and a more focused front-end aerodynamics kit being two key changes. All cars get lightweight 19-inch matt black alloy wheels as standard, too, along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
Inside, the Type R gets a classic red trim which has been featured on nearly all generations, while a customisable digital binnacle ahead of the driver comes as standard too. The latest version of the Type R also comes with a programmable ‘Individual’ driver mode, which allows the owner to choose from a number of settings for the suspension, throttle response and steering – among others. It’s all accessed via the car’s main infotainment screen.
The new Type R is available to order now, ahead of first deliveries commencing in January.