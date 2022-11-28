Ferrari’s Vision Gran Turismo is an extreme single-seater concept

Audi Vision Gran Turismo

Ferrari has created the Vision Gran Turismo as its first car designed for the racing video game series.

Created by Ferrari Centro Stile – the Italian company’s design house – the Vision Gran Turismo takes inspiration from the Ferrari Sports Prototypes of the 1960s and 70s, which saw success in races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Created with a geometric design in mind, the Vision Gran Turismo has been created to be very aerodynamically efficient, with two side ‘channels’ being the dominant features. Much of the airflow is diverted front the front underbody and around the cockpit, helping to generate downforce in the process. The diffuser and wing take inspiration from those used on the Ferrari 499P, too.

It’s all powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that you’ll find in the 296 GTB and GTS. However, since there are no regulations to comply with, Ferrari has been able to boost the engine’s performance, bringing 1,015bhp in the process – over the regular output of 819bhp. As with the road cars, this engine also features hybrid technology with three electric motors helping to boost power.

The cockpit is focused around the driver

Ferrari has also made sure that the same engine note that you’ll hear from the real-life car is recreated in the game.

The cabin of the Vision Gran Turismo has been given a clear, minimalist design with transparent materials allowing the driver to see the mechanical components inside the steering wheel.