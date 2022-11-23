Polestar 2 production passes 100,000 mark

Polestar has produced the 100,000th example of its 2 electric car just two and a half years since it first began production.

The 100,000th vehicle is finished in the same specification as the first car that was delivered in July 2020, with a ‘Thunder’ exterior colour, 19-inch wheels and a charcoal-coloured interior. This particular car was built at the firm’s plant in Taizhou, Luqiao, China.

The 2 is a solely electric-powered car

It’s heading for an owner in Ireland, which is one of Polestar’s latest markets. The Swedish firm launched there earlier last year with its new ‘Space’ opening in Dublin.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “It’s an amazing achievement – especially given we launched the Polestar 2 during the pandemic. Thank you to the team and all our customers who have joined us on this exciting journey.”

Sweat the smallest details. Insist on quality over quantity. Get the quality right and the quantity follows. We’ve just produced our 100,000th Polestar 2. The latest as impressive as the first, and all 99,998 inbetween. Read more in our latest story: https://t.co/GPsXL9rSLF pic.twitter.com/R5dIfcwMMw — Polestar (@PolestarCars) November 22, 2022

Polestar recently celebrated its 10,000th delivery in the UK at the end of October 2022, too. The 2 was one of the first cars to feature an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system, bringing Google apps as standard. The 2 is also able to accept over-the-air updates, of which 13 have been delivered since the car first arrived.

The 2 was Polestar’s first mass-market electric vehicle, following the hybrid ‘1’. It saw sales rocket in the first half of 2022, with 21,200 cars delivered worldwide in the first six months of the year.