Morgan teams up with swimwear brand to create ‘ultimate holiday-ready Super 3’

Morgan has teamed up with swimwear brand Orlebar Brown to create a one-off version of its new Super 3.

The replacement for the well-loved 3-Wheeler, the Super 3 is Morgan’s first all-new model for some time, with the firm joining forces with a number of brands from outside the automotive industry to showcase the level of personalisation that it can offer.

Following a recent collaborationship with motorcycle accessory firm Malle, Morgan has now revealed the results of its partnership with Orlebar Brown. Called the ‘OB x Morgan Super 3’, the model is painted in a pastel beige colour, which is combined with a Khaki Sand fabric interior. Red accents – the swimwear firm’s trademark shade – are also used throughout.

A host of unique touches make up the model. (Morgan)

Other changes on the one-off include unique luggage racks with red bungee cords – arranged in a geometric pattern – while Orlebar Brown branding is subtly applied to the rest of the exterior, including on the body-coloured spotlight covers.

Morgan’s special projects team has also made a bespoke sunshade canopy roof for the car, which is the same Khaki Sand colour as the interior.

The manufacturer calls it the ‘ultimate holiday-ready Super 3’, and says the car will be seen in ‘some of Europe’s most exotic locations over the next 12 months’.

Morgan and @OrlebarBrown create the ultimate holiday ready Super 3. Featuring a range of bespoke modifications from the Morgan special projects team to create the perfect holiday vehicle. Read more at https://t.co/CYMDBOlfuK#MorganSuper3 #OBxMorgan #OrlebarBrown #OBClassics pic.twitter.com/7kthu9T499 — Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) November 20, 2022

Jonathan Wells, chief design officer of the Morgan Motor Company, said: “Super 3 is a statement of individuality, providing a blank canvas to reflect one’s personality whilst offering the means to experience adventure.