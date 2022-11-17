Future Alfa Romeo supercar would be ‘limited to less than 100 cars’

The boss of Alfa Romeo has sparked fresh interest in a potential new halo supercar for the firm by saying it would be ‘limited to less than 100 cars’.

The Italian marque has been toying with the idea of a new supercar, with Jean-Philippe Imparato, brand CEO at Alfa Romeo, saying that he has so far ‘decided not to go public with this car’, and instead has been ‘designing the car with customers’.

Alfa Romeo is yet to officially confirm the new halo supercar, but Imparato has said he will make an announcement in the first half of 2023, meaning a decision will be revealed by June next year. The boss also says that the brand’s future motorsport plans will be made at a similar time, after the Sauber tie-in with Formula 1 ends at the end of the 2023 season.

The 4C was Alfa Romeo’s last true sports car. (Alfa Romeo)

Asked by the PA news agency what form the new supercar would take, Imparato said: “This type of project is not a mass-market one, but we speak about less than 100 cars. It’s something that’s profitable if we do that.

“This type of project is a very interesting one, because I did not decide to go public with this car, and by the way, when I release it, it will be sold out. I’m designing this car with the customers, and this type of study is more of a philosophy based on the fun we want to have in life, and the DNA that we want to respect.”

Imparato also stressed that Alfa Romeo “would never bring a restomod or a copy and paste [vehicle]”.

He added: “It would be a lack of respect for history, but we will always put another brick in the story of Alfa Romeo.”

The Quadrifoglio brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. (Alfa Romeo)

Given next year marks 100 years of Alfa Romeo’s ‘Quadrifoglio’ performance division – which uses a green four-leaf clover as its emblem, and was initially used as a ‘good luck charm’ in racing – it makes the idea of a new supercar seem rather plausible as the brand looks to celebrate the centenary.

Alfa Romeo has a long history of producing sporting models, but hasn’t competed in this field for a number of years since the 4C and 8C were discontinued.