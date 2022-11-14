Volkswagen’s electric ID line-up passes half a million milestone

Half a million of Volkswagen’s new electric ID range have been delivered worldwide, with the milestone being passed one year earlier than planned.
Volkswagen kicked off its new range of electric cars with the ID.3, which was launched in October 2020 and became a front runner for the firm’s new electric plans. Volkswagen will become an electric-only brand in Europe in 2033, and it expects that electric vehicles will account for 70 per cent of Volkswagen’s sales in Europe by 2030.
Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen, said: “Delivery of half a million ID.s confirms that the Volkswagen models are being well-received by our customers – all over the world. We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues.”
All of the vehicles in Volkswagen’s ID range are underpinned by the modular electric driver (MEB) platform, which allows for a lot of interior space, a number of battery options and the ability to receive over-the-air updates.
Labbé added: ““Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.” The order bank at Volkswagen remains high: “We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production.”