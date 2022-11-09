Volvo EX90 unveiled as tech-laden electric seven-seater

Volvo has revealed its long-awaited flagship EV – the EX90.

Arriving in 2024 as Volvo’s new range-topper, it heralds the start of an electric era for Volvo, with the brand set to unveil one new EV every year until 2030.

Though a similar overall shape to the current XC90 – which is likely to remain on sale for a few more years with its hybrid powertrains – this new model gets a more modern front end, boasting a new Volvo lighting signature and closed-off front grille. Around the rear, there are split LED lights, whole flush-fitting door handles are another neat touch.

The design introduces new styling, but there’s a clear link to the XC90. (Volvo)

Volvo says it’s the brand’s safest car yet, with the model getting a range of sensors, cameras and even a lidar, which the firm says is ‘hardware-ready for unsupervised driving of the feature’. The Pilot Assist feature has also been enhanced with a new steering support when changing lanes.

Moving inside, the EX90’s interior is dominated by a new 15-inch touchscreen that features a host of built-in Google features, including the Play app store and Maps navigation services. It also comes with a 5G internet connection, which allows for apps to be quickly downloaded.

A new 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system has also been developed, while the EX90 can be unlocked using a smartphone registered to the car. Volvo also says the interior is ‘full of natural and responsibly-sourced materials’, too.

The EX90’s interior is dominated by a 15-inch touchscreen. (Volvo)

While the current XC90 is offered with a choice of combustion and hybrid engines, the EX90 will move to be a fully-electric model. It will also use a new powertrain, launching with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive version that produces 510bhp and 910Nm of torque – the most of any Volvo to date.

A huge 111kWh battery also features, which Volvo says will ‘deliver up to 600km (373 miles)’ of range. A 10 to 80 per cent rapid charge can also take place in just 30 minutes. The battery will also allow for bi-directional charging, which is where you can use the car’s battery as an energy source – such as powering your house if conditions allow.

Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo, said: “The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going. It’s fully electric with a range of up to 373 miles on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

The EX90 is set up for future autonomous driving. (Volvo)

Volvo will produce the EX90 at its US plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, with a second factory in China set to build the model down the line.