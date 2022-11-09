Aehra reveals bold new electric SUV

The electric SUV segment is continuing to hotten up, and now there’s a new entry from Milan-based Aehra.

The brand was only launched earlier in the year, but has already revealed the exterior design of its new SUV, which will be launched unnamed. Set to rival the new Lotus Eletre, the new model is based around a specific EV platform.

The large SUV boasts a generous three-metre wheelbase, and stands out with its striking styling. There are Lamborghini-style scissor doors at both the front and rear that open outwards and upwards, a low and aggressive front end and a low roofline. There’s fancy LED lighting at the front and rear to emphasise the model’s key details.

Scissor doors feature on the SUV. (Aehra)

The huge windscreen also extends way beyond the front wheel arches, while invisible door handles complement the sleek focus. Conventional door mirrors are also replaced by small cameras.

Aehra says it wants to ‘defy modernism mass-market automotive convention’, with its cabin said to ‘effortlessly accommodate four NBA-size players in complete comfort’.

The Italian firm has bold figures in mind for performance and range, with a huge 120kWh battery set to be offered, allowing for an electric range of close to 500 miles. Three electric motors – two on the rear axle and one on the front – also produce up to 794bhp.

Aehra hopes deliveries for the SUV will start in 2025. (Aehra)

Filippo Perini, Aehra chief design officer, said: “With the Aehra SUV, we have shunned the conservative constraints that have encumbered all other car manufacturers in their approach to designing EV vehicles to date.

“Instead, we have taken a highly courageous approach. And at Aehra, this mindset drives not just the design of our vehicles, but every aspect, including engineering, the layout of the interior, the state-of-the-art sustainable materials we use and how we are redefining the entire customer journey.”