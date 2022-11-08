The AMB 001 Pro is a track-only Aston Martin superbike

Aston Martin has unveiled a powerful new track-only superbike inspired by one of the brand’s flagship racing models.

The British supercar brand has recently been working with Brough Superior Motorcycles to produce the ‘AMB 001’ superbike. However, following a similar pattern to Aston Martin’s supercars, there’s now a new ‘Pro’ version.

Unveiled today at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the new bike has been inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro track hypercar. The AMB 001 Pro gets a 25 per cent boost in power compared to its predecessor, now putting out 222bhp from its new 997cc engine. Changes include new materials being used in the engine, while the cylinders have been revised to improve cooling.

(Aston Martin)

Design changes include a front spoiler and side wings to increase downforce, while a ‘tunnel effect air blade’ directs air over the rider.

A single specification is available that combines Aston Martin’s Verdant Jade colour with satin carbon fibre. Lime-coloured accents are also a nod to the brand’s racing cars.

The AMB 001 Pro will be produced at Brough Superior’s factory in Toulouse, France, with first deliveries set to take place by the end of 2023. Just 88 will be produced, too.

A track superbike pairing legendary design and state-of-the-art engineering. Introducing AMB 001 PRO by Aston Martin and Brough Superior. https://t.co/jvaQvU3vS5#AstonMartin #AMB001 pic.twitter.com/xWoJiwG169 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) November 8, 2022

Thierry Henriette, chief executive officer of Brough Superior, said: “We are excited to reveal the AMB 001 Pro today. The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one that we know will excite our customers.

“We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”